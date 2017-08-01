Mace replaces Skanska at Battersea Power Station

Mace has been appointed construction manager for phase two of the Battersea Power Station development in London.

Mace replaces Skanska, which has managed works to date, having been awarded a £750m contract for phase two in 2014. The value of Mace's contract has not been disclosed.

A Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPS) statement said: Following the initial phase, it is now considered that an alternative construction management procurement route would better suit the next and continuing phase of the works. As a result, BPS and Skanska UK have decided that the remainder of the works will not be carried out by Skanska UK and the existing contract will end in the autumn. In the meantime, there will be a transition period where Skanska UK will work with BPS and the supply chain to ensure that the progress of the project is not affected."

It added: "Mace already has detailed knowledge of the project following its initial appointment on the Power Station in 2013 to complete the early preparatory works. Mace will now focus on stage two of the construction works."

To date, Skanska UK has managed the first stage of works which includes, site preparation, enabling works, aspects of the chimney deconstruction and reconstruction, piling, substructure works and retaining structures together with other critical infrastructure and enabling works to the main boiler house and the associated ground works for the main energy centre.

Simon Jenner, chief operating officer of Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: “Mace joins the project with an outstanding track record of successful delivery of major construction projects in London, throughout the UK and internationally. Mace has presented a first-class team and I look forward to working with them as we continue to deliver this incredible project.”

Gareth Lewis, chief operating officer for construction at Mace, said: “After working closely with the Battersea Power Station team during 2013 and 2014 on the engineering and the reconstruction of the Power Station’s distinctive chimneys, we are delighted to be awarded such a landmark project.

“The transformation of Sir Giles Gilbert Scott's iconic listed building will be one of the most high profile and complex projects in Mace’s history; a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the regeneration of such a key part of London’s heritage. We are looking forward to working closely with the BPS integrated team to deliver a world-class regeneration scheme."

Skanska UK president and CEO Gregor Craig said: “Skanska UK and BPS have jointly agreed to part ways at this stage in the Power Station works and our efforts are now focused on enabling BPS to complete the transition as effectively as possible. I would like to thank the BPS shareholders for their support during the last two years.”

Switching Skanska for Mace is the second recent major substitution on the £9bn project. In May we reported that Sir Robert McAlpine had come in to replace Bouygues as construction manager for phase three.