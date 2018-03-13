Mace signs contract for One Crown Place

Malaysian developer AlloyMtd Group has confirmed Mace for its £500m redevelopment of One Crown Place in central London.

The high-rise development, on Sun Street, close to Liverpool Street Station, will provide 246 private apartments across two residential towers above a podium office space.

Designed by architects Kohn Pedersen Fox, the scheme is fronted by the last remaining complete row of Georgian houses in the area. Gross development is estimated at £500m.

Mace signed a pre-construction services deal last autumn and has now signed the contract for main works, which are set to start in April and complete before the end of 2020.

The office space is to be housed in two buildings: a new podium building and the refurbished 54 Wilson Street building, providing 120,000 sq ft and 20,000 sq ft of net floor area respectively. Retail space is to be distributed across the ground floor of all of the buildings.

Gareth Lewis, Mace’s chief operating officer for construction, said: “After working on the pre-construction phase of One Crown Place we’re very pleased to have Mace’s role confirmed on the construction of the project. We thank AlloyMtd Group for the faith and trust they are placing in us to deliver such a fantastic scheme on their behalf.

“The project’s unique design will make for a complex construction delivery; particularly the engineering behind the three-storey steel truss that supports the two towers. We look forward to working closely with AlloyMtd Group and our supply chain partners to overcome those challenges and deliver a project which will leave a lasting legacy for London.”

AlloyMtd Group chief executive Tee Kim Siew said: “We are very pleased to have appointed Mace to deliver this iconic mixed-use development in central London. This is a major milestone for the project and for AlloyMtd Group and demonstrates our commitment to delivering a world-class, vibrant destination located in one of the capital’s most exciting areas.”