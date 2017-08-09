Mace to manage Manchester Town Hall refurb

Mace has been appointed project manager for the £330m refurbishment of Manchester Town Hall.

The 140-year-old building needs substantial repairs and bringing up to modern access, safety and energy efficiency standards. The work is set to take place over a seven-year period.

Mace has previously worked for Manchester City Council on the Manchester Central Library and the Town Hall extension project, which was completed by Laing O'Rourke in 2015. Mace is is also currently working in Manchester on the Alliance Manchester Business School for the University of Manchester and the UK’s first Proton Beam Therapy Centre, for the Christie NHS Foundation Trust.

Mace regional director Steve Gillingham said: “Mace’s history is inextricably linked to Manchester – it was the first office we opened outside of London, and where we first cut our teeth on internationally significant project management for the Commonwealth Games in 2002. Our experience and record in the north is a key part of Mace’s DNA.

“As a result, we're very pleased to have been awarded a role on this vital project to protect, restore and upgrade such a significant symbol of Manchester’s civic history. Working on schemes like this is always challenging, particularly given how closely everyone will be watching – but we’re up to the challenge and looking forward to getting stuck in.”