News » Over £20m » Mace to manage Manchester Town Hall refurb » published 9 Aug 2017
Mace to manage Manchester Town Hall refurb
Mace has been appointed project manager for the £330m refurbishment of Manchester Town Hall.
The 140-year-old building needs substantial repairs and bringing up to modern access, safety and energy efficiency standards. The work is set to take place over a seven-year period.
Mace has previously worked for Manchester City Council on the Manchester Central Library and the Town Hall extension project, which was completed by Laing O'Rourke in 2015. Mace is is also currently working in Manchester on the Alliance Manchester Business School for the University of Manchester and the UK’s first Proton Beam Therapy Centre, for the Christie NHS Foundation Trust.
Mace regional director Steve Gillingham said: “Mace’s history is inextricably linked to Manchester – it was the first office we opened outside of London, and where we first cut our teeth on internationally significant project management for the Commonwealth Games in 2002. Our experience and record in the north is a key part of Mace’s DNA.
“As a result, we're very pleased to have been awarded a role on this vital project to protect, restore and upgrade such a significant symbol of Manchester’s civic history. Working on schemes like this is always challenging, particularly given how closely everyone will be watching – but we’re up to the challenge and looking forward to getting stuck in.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 9 Aug 2017 (last updated on 9 Aug 2017).