Machinery sales up 6% in first half

Sales of construction and earthmoving equipment in the UK rose 6% by value in the first half of 2017.

UK sales in the first quarter of 2017 showed an 8% increase on the first quarter of 2016 but slowed to 4% growth in the second quarter.

Equipment sales in the UK market are traditionally seasonal, peaking in the second quarter and bottoming in the fourth quarter of the year.

According to the Construction Equipment Association, which compiled the data, confidence within the equipment supply chain remains positive this year, particularly within the rental sector, which is estimated to account for more than 60% of supply to the UK market. Growing demand from major infrastructure projects and a buoyant housing market have underpinned demand in the first half of the year, the CEA said.

The most popular machine types in the UK are mini and crawler excavators, accounting for more than half of total equipment sales.

In 2017, the CEA’s construction equipment statistics gathering has been taken over by Systematics International, a data processing company. Previously only annual statistical bulletins were available. Under the new arrangement, quarterly bulletins are being produced.