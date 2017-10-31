Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » MacMic expansion plans on course » published 31 Oct 2017

MacMic expansion plans on course

Scottish house-builder Mactaggart & Mickel is targeting expansion south of the border after reporting growing profits and turnover for its latest financial year.

Chief executive Ed Monaghan Above: Chief executive Ed Monaghan

The fourth-generation family business, founded in 1925, saw pre-tax profit rise 22% in the year to 30th April 2017, reaching £12.7m (2016: £10.4m). Turnover was up by 14% to £74.3m (2016: £65.1m).

It was Mactaggart & Mickel’s fifth consecutive year of profit growth.

The Homes division increased turnover by 13% to £62m (2016: £55m) and gross profits rose to £15.1m (2016: £13.7m). The division sold 167 homes during the financial year (2016: 169 homes) and saw its average house sale value climb to £351,000 (2016: £290,000). Two new developments were launched in Scotland this year: Red Lion in Newton Mearns and Millerhill at Shawfair in Midlothian.

Turnover at the Timber Systems division remained steady at £6.3m (2016: £6.3m) with gross profits also unchanged.

The company’s private rented sector (PRS) division plans to grow its £60m portfolio in Scotland and England with continued investment in the London lettings market. Investment in this portfolio almost doubled during the year to £10.3m.

The company’s English Strategic Land business saw its turnover increase from £800,000 the previous year to £4.7m from land sales.

Mactaggart & Mickel Group’s goal is to expand into the English house-building market. Earlier this year it bought two sites for development in Oxfordshire, both of which are expected to begin in 2018.

Chief executive Ed Monaghan said: “These results show that we have delivered an excellent financial performance, continued to grow the business and increased profits and turnover.  This has been achieved against a backdrop of investment in the development of our employees and continually improving and evolving the business.

“Realising our strategy to expand into the English house-building market has been a significant milestone for the group this year, and this focus will continue in the years ahead.”

He added: “The group is in strong financial health and outlook remains positive for 2018 as we broaden our geographical reach and invest in new markets.”

 

 

 

This article was published on 31 Oct 2017 (last updated on 31 Oct 2017).

