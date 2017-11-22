Malaysia tenders high-speed rail contract

A tender notice has been published for a project delivery partner (PDP) to help with the Malaysian civils work for the planned high-speed rail line to Singapore.

Under the contract with Malaysia's MyHSR Corporation, the PDP will be responsible for developing the design for the infrastructure delivering the works on time and on budget.

Work includes overall project management, detailed design, procurement planning, construction management, interfaces with stakeholders, assistance in planning the tunnelling and knowledge transfer to local staff for the operation and maintenance.

The project was announced lin 2015 (link opens in new tab); earlier this year MyHSR and Singapore's Land Transport Authority appointed WSP Engineering Malaysia, Mott MacDonald Malaysia and Ernst & Young Advisory Services as joint development partner to assist with the planning.

A tender briefing for the PDP contract will be held on 4 December.