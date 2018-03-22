News » Plant » Mammoet opens Hinkley branch » published 22 Mar 2018
Mammoet opens Hinkley branch
Dutch lifting giant Mammoet, whose UK operations are based in the northeast, has opened a new branch in Somerset to support to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power project.
Mammoet’s new Bridgwater location brings the company closer to the project, which should accelerate mobilisation and set-up times.
UK managing director Matthew Gent said the new branch reflected Mammoet’s long term commitment to providing a complete range of heavy lifting, installation and transportation solutions to the project. “Hinkley Point C is an exciting project that will deliver significant economic benefits to the region,” he said. “The new facility ensures Mammoet are well-positioned to support the specific needs of the project more efficiently across the plant’s lifetime.”
The new site includes a Tusk Lifting division, the new Mammoet division set up last year that specialises in the hire, sales, service, inspection and testing of lifting, rigging and material handling equipment.
Mammoet UK is based in Wallsend on Tyne. It also has a Sellafield branch in Cumbria, also focused on serving a nuclear plant. The new Bridgend branch is its first move into southern England.
