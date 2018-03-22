Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu March 22 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » Mammoet opens Hinkley branch » published 22 Mar 2018

Mammoet opens Hinkley branch

Dutch lifting giant Mammoet, whose UK operations are based in the northeast, has opened a new branch in Somerset to support to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power project.

Mammoet’s new Bridgwater location brings the company closer to the project, which should accelerate mobilisation and set-up times.

UK managing director Matthew Gent said the new branch reflected Mammoet’s long term commitment to providing a complete range of heavy lifting, installation and transportation solutions to the project. “Hinkley Point C is an exciting project that will deliver significant economic benefits to the region,” he said. “The new facility ensures Mammoet are well-positioned to support the specific needs of the project more efficiently across the plant’s lifetime.”

The new site includes a Tusk Lifting division, the new Mammoet division set up last year that specialises in the hire, sales, service, inspection and testing of lifting, rigging and material handling equipment.

Mammoet UK is based in Wallsend on Tyne. It also has a Sellafield branch in Cumbria, also focused on serving a nuclear plant. The new Bridgend branch is its first move into southern England.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 22 Mar 2018 (last updated on 22 Mar 2018).

More News Channels