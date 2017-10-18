News » Over £20m » Manchester names contractors for £200m civils framework » published 18 Oct 2017
Manchester names contractors for £200m civils framework
Thirteen contractors have been selected for Manchester City Council’s £200m civil engineering framework.
The four-year framework will be used by all the councils across the Greater Manchester region. It starts in January 2018.
Projects expected to be procured through the framework include an £8.8m project to overhaul Great Ancoats Street and bridge maintenance work, with more than 300 bridges across the region in need of repairs.
The full list is:
|
Construct only
|
Lot 1
|
Up to 500k
|
North Midland, Galliford Try, Coffey, Eurovia, AE Yates, ACS
|
Lot 2
|
£500k-£2.5m
|
Dawnus, Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, Eurovia, John Graham, Coffey
|
Lot 3
|
£2.5m-£5m
|
Dawnus, Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, John Sisk, Interserve, Eurovia, Coffey
|
Lot 4
|
£5m+
|
Dawnus, Balfour Beatty, Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, John Sisk, Interserve
|
Design & construct
|
Lot 5
|
Up to 500k
|
Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, Eurovia, AE Yates, George Cox
|
Lot 6
|
£500k-£2.5m
|
Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, Eurovia, John Graham, AE Yates
|
Lot 7
|
£2.5m-£5m
|
Dawnus, North Midland, Colas, Galliford Try, John Sisk, Interserve
|
Lot 8
|
£5m+
|
Dawnus, Balfour Beatty, Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, John Sisk, Interserve
