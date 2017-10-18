Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

Manchester names contractors for £200m civils framework

Thirteen contractors have been selected for Manchester City Council’s £200m civil engineering framework.

The four-year framework will be used by all the councils across the Greater Manchester region. It starts in January 2018.

Projects expected to be procured through the framework include an £8.8m project to overhaul Great Ancoats Street and bridge maintenance work, with more than 300 bridges across the region in need of repairs.

The full list is:

 

Construct only

  

Lot 1

Up to 500k

North Midland, Galliford Try, Coffey, Eurovia, AE Yates, ACS

Lot 2

£500k-£2.5m

Dawnus, Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, Eurovia, John Graham, Coffey

Lot 3

£2.5m-£5m

Dawnus, Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, John Sisk, Interserve, Eurovia, Coffey

Lot 4

£5m+

Dawnus, Balfour Beatty, Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, John Sisk, Interserve

Design & construct

  

Lot 5

Up to 500k

 Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, Eurovia, AE Yates, George Cox

Lot 6

£500k-£2.5m

 Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, Eurovia, John Graham, AE Yates

Lot 7

£2.5m-£5m

Dawnus, North Midland, Colas, Galliford Try, John Sisk, Interserve

Lot 8

£5m+

Dawnus, Balfour Beatty, Colas, North Midland, Galliford Try, John Sisk, Interserve

 

This article was published on 18 Oct 2017 (last updated on 18 Oct 2017).

