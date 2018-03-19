Mark Beard lined up for CIOB succession

Mark Beard, chairman of his family’s construction group Beard, becomes vice president of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) on 19th June 2018.

The appointment means that in 2020 Mark Beard will become the 117th president of the CIOB.

His presidency will follow from Charles Egbu, dean of London Southbank University’s School of the Built Environment & Architecture, who becomes CIOB president in 2019, and Chris Soffe, chief executive of Gleeds America, who becomes president in July 2018.

Mark Beard said: “I am delighted to accept the opportunity of following Chris and Charles as vice president and president of the Chartered Institute of Building at a time of great challenge and change for our industry. I look forward to building on the outstanding work of CIOB past presidents; in particular, turning the excellent research carried out by CIOB Quality Commission into meaningful actions which improve the quality of the buildings we construct.”