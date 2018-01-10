Marshalls maintains momentum

Paving and landscaping products supplier Marshalls grew its revenues by 8% in 2017 on the back of continued growth in new build housing.

Marshalls’ revenue for the year ended 31st December 2017 reached £430m (2016: £397m).

This includes £9m from CPM Group, the precast firm that was acquired in October for £38m. Excluding CPM, like-for-like revenue was up 6%.

Excluding CPM, sales in the public sector and commercial end market, which represented 61% of total sales, were up 2% on 2016.

Sales in the domestic end market, representing 32% of group sales, were up 12%.

In its trading update Marshalls said that although the Construction Products Association had recently reduced its 2018 forecast due to wider economic uncertainty, Marshalls’ own sales continued to outperform the CPA growth figures.