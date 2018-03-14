Marshalls' profit up 13%

Marshalls, producer of paving blocks and landscaping products has reported increased revenue and profit for 2017.

In the year to 31st December 2017 Marshalls made pre-tax profit of £52.1m, up 13% on 2016’s £46.0m. Revenue was up 8% to £430.2m (2016: £396.9m).

The numbers were boosted by the £38m acquisition in October of precast concrete manufacturer CPM, which added £9.0m to revenue.

International revenue grew 19% and represents approximately 5% of group sales.

Chief executive Martyn Coffey said: "The underlying drivers have remained positive in our main end markets and our sales and order intake have been strong in the first two months of 2018.”