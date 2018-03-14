News » UK » Marshalls' profit up 13% » published 14 Mar 2018
Marshalls' profit up 13%
Marshalls, producer of paving blocks and landscaping products has reported increased revenue and profit for 2017.
In the year to 31st December 2017 Marshalls made pre-tax profit of £52.1m, up 13% on 2016’s £46.0m. Revenue was up 8% to £430.2m (2016: £396.9m).
The numbers were boosted by the £38m acquisition in October of precast concrete manufacturer CPM, which added £9.0m to revenue.
International revenue grew 19% and represents approximately 5% of group sales.
Chief executive Martyn Coffey said: "The underlying drivers have remained positive in our main end markets and our sales and order intake have been strong in the first two months of 2018.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 14 Mar 2018 (last updated on 14 Mar 2018).