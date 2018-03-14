Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Wed March 14 2018

Marshalls' profit up 13%

Marshalls, producer of paving blocks and landscaping products has reported increased revenue and profit for 2017.

In the year to 31st December 2017 Marshalls made pre-tax profit of £52.1m, up 13% on 2016’s £46.0m. Revenue was up 8% to £430.2m (2016: £396.9m).

The numbers were boosted by the £38m acquisition in October of precast concrete manufacturer CPM, which added £9.0m to revenue.

International revenue grew 19% and represents approximately 5% of group sales.

Chief executive Martyn Coffey said: "The underlying drivers have remained positive in our main end markets and our sales and order intake have been strong in the first two months of 2018.”

 

 

This article was published on 14 Mar 2018

