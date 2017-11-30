News » International » Maryland invites international industry to hear about $7.6bn PPP » published 30 Nov 2017
Maryland invites international industry to hear about $7.6bn PPP
Maryland Department of Transportation in the USA is to hold an industry forum next month on its US$7.6bn (£5.6bn) Traffic Relief Plan (TRP).
International companies are expected to be among those attending the 13 December briefing on the public-private partnership (PPP) scheme. The forum presentations will include an overview of the US$7.6bn PPP plan to add four express lanes (two in each direction) to I-495 (Capital Beltway) and I-270 in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, as well as specifics concerning Maryland’s P3 laws and process. Pre-registration is required for the event.
The TRP was unveiled mid-September. “The transformational project will deliver congestion relief for the Baltimore-Washington region, which has been choked in traffic for years,” said transportation secretary Pete Rahn. “Maryland is thrilled to engage the most innovative thinkers in private industry to help us deliver traffic relief for hundreds of thousands of drivers every day.”
Industry responses to the request for information are due December 20. Those interested in attending the forum should visit www.MDTrafficReliefP3.com to register by 8 December 2017 (link opens in new tab).
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 30 Nov 2017 (last updated on 30 Nov 2017).