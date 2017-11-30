Maryland invites international industry to hear about $7.6bn PPP

Maryland Department of Transportation in the USA is to hold an industry forum next month on its US$7.6bn (£5.6bn) Traffic Relief Plan (TRP).

International companies are expected to be among those attending the 13 December briefing on the public-private partnership (PPP) scheme. The forum presentations will include an overview of the US$7.6bn PPP plan to add four express lanes (two in each direction) to I-495 (Capital Beltway) and I-270 in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, as well as specifics concerning Maryland’s P3 laws and process. Pre-registration is required for the event.

The TRP was unveiled mid-September. “The transformational project will deliver congestion relief for the Baltimore-Washington region, which has been choked in traffic for years,” said transportation secretary Pete Rahn. “Maryland is thrilled to engage the most innovative thinkers in private industry to help us deliver traffic relief for hundreds of thousands of drivers every day.”

Industry responses to the request for information are due December 20. Those interested in attending the forum should visit www.MDTrafficReliefP3.com to register by 8 December 2017 (link opens in new tab).