News » International » Masterplan unveiled for Singapore’s second business district » published 30 Aug 2017
Masterplan unveiled for Singapore’s second business district
Singapore Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has unveiled a masterplan for the Jurong Lake District developed by a team that includes Arup.
URA is inviting public comments on the masterplan for what will be the city’s second Central Business District.
KCAP Architects & Planners is leader of a multi-disciplinary team responsible for many of the key ideas developed in the plan. The other team members are SAA Architects, Arup, S333 and Lekker.
After the appointment as consultant in early 2017, the team has elaborated the winning design.
The ambition is to develop the area into a new mixed-use business area built around the future Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail terminus. The plan features high-density mixed-use development, incorporating new waterways and urban greenery within a vertical city next to the Jurong Lake Gardens. All major transport and engineering will be below the city. Existing heritage buildings, landscapes and ecosystems will be incorporated into the new development.
This article was published on 30 Aug 2017 (last updated on 30 Aug 2017).