Materials trade deficit hits £2.5bn in the first quarter

Britain’s trade deficit in building products and materials widened by 7.4% in the first quarter of 2017 to reach £2,498m.

Imports of construction materials increased by £158m in the first quarter of 2017 (to £4,182m) compared to the previous quarter, an increase of 3.9%.

Exports of construction materials decreased in the first quarter of 2017 by £14m (to 1,684m), a 0.8% decrease.

62% of the UK’s building products and materials imports are from other EU countries, and 38% are from non-EU countries.

60% of the UK’s building products and materials exports are to other EU countries, and 40% are to non-EU countries.

The data is contained in the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) statistical release Building materials and components: July 2017.