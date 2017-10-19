Mayor intervenes to approve Wandsworth Homebase flats

A multi-million pound residential led development in the London Borough of Wandsworth has been granted planning permission after the developer yielded to the mayor of London’s demand for a larger affordable housing element.

Demolition of the existing Homebase store on Swandon Way in Wandsworth will make way for the construction of three blocks of flats ranging from eight to 17 storeys.

Wandsworth Council initially rejected the planning application, on grounds of height and scale. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan overturned this after securing an increase in the amount of affordable housing in the scheme, from an original 84 to 136 of the 385 flats to be built. This increased the proportion from 23% to 35%.

When the scheme was refused by Wandsworth Council, none of the affordable housing was to be delivered in the first phase of development. Following the mayor’s intervention, 55% will now be part of the first phase.

The scheme, designed by Allies & Morrison, also includes 563 m2 of retail space and 165 m2 of leisure area.

Public realm improvements will also be made, including a £2.5m contribution towards a new entrance to Wandsworth Town Station and a new pedestrian crossing through Swandon Way to the Thames riverside.

The planning application was lodged by JLL on behalf of DTZ Investors. JLL director Guy Bransby said: “The scheme provides much needed high-quality housing provision which will make a significant contribution to Wandsworth’s housing target. A tremendous amount of consideration was given to this scheme and it complies with planning policy and the mayor’s guidance on housing. The development offers a good mix and density for the location and we look forward to seeing it develop from here.”

This is the second time in two weeks that Sadiq Khan exercised his planning powers in this way. Earlier this month, he approved plans for 185 affordable homes in Mill Hill after intervening to double the amount of affordable homes to 40%.

