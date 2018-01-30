McAleer & Rushe starts £80m student schemes

Main contractor McAleer & Rushe has begun construction work on £80m-worth of purpose-built student accommodation in Bournemouth.

McAleer & Rushe is building two student residences on Lansdowne Road and Holdenhurst Road in Bournemouth to house 950 students in total. Its client is Dubai-based Global Student Accommodation, which is backed by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and completion is set for summer 2019.

The residences will be called Bailey Point (on Lansdowne Road) and Belaton House (Holdenhurst Road) and will be operated by The Student Housing Company.

The £47m Bailey Point will be a 14-storey building on a site previously occupied by a Bournemouth University building and car park. The development will house 550 students in a combination of four- to eight-bed apartments. As part of the works, highway improvements are also being undertaken. McAleer & Rushe’s contract value for this is £31m.

The £36m Belaton House is being built on land that was underused and included a retail store. Eight storeys high, it will have 403 bedrooms, in a combination of three to eight bed apartments, ‘twodios’ and studios.

Consarc is the architect for both schemes.

McAleer & Rushe contracts director Dominic Trainor said: “We are delighted to work once again in close partnership with GSA following the successful delivery of Catherine House in Portsmouth and Austen House in Southampton. There is a great spirit of teamwork and collaboration between the teams shaping these two very exciting projects which we look forward to seeing come to life in Bournemouth.”