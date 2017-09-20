McAlpine JV wins Surrey hospitals package

South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust (SWLSTG) has selected Kajima Partnerships and Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures for its £160m estate modernisation programme.

The McAlpine joint venture, called Springfield & Tolworth Estate Partnership (STEP), has been chosen to deliver two new hospitals on existing campus sites at Springfield University Hospital (Tooting) and Tolworth Hospital (Surbiton).

The programme will be financed by selling surplus land no longer needed for health services. The investment will deliver two new hospitals as well as new housing, a new school, community healthcare facilities and a 32 acre public park at Springfield.

The announcement of preferred bidder enables the proposals to be finalised for a full business case to be submitted to government for approval.

Trust chief executive David Bradley said: “The Trust has been developing the plans for two new hospitals for many years and we are delighted, after a robust procurement process, to have selected STEP to work alongside us to develop the more detailed plans as we move forward to delivering the new hospitals our patients desperately need. Our staff work hard every day to deliver the best care but our buildings are old and expensive to run. It is very important to us that we provide patients with the best facilities and services possible and we are pleased to have found a way to do this through raising our own funds. The estate modernisation programme will transform the way we deliver mental health care for generations to come and ensure our patients receive the best care in first class modern facilities.”

The McAlpine team was chosen ahead of joint ventures of Kier with Macquarie and Mace with Notting Hill Housing Trust, which were also shortlisted.