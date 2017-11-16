McAvoy lifts school modules into place

The McAvoy Group, a specialist in offsite construction, has craned into place the final modules for the new Concordia Academy in Romford, Essex.

McAvoy is delivering a new £8.2m building to accommodate 630 primary school children.

The structure for the 2,972m2 free school has been manufactured offsite by McAvoy and craned into position as 67 steel-framed building modules.

It took just 12 days to put the school together, on the site of a former nurses’ home in Romford. A 300-tonne class crane from King Lifting was used for placing the modules, which are up to 16.5 metres long and weigh up to 17 tonnes.

Antony Baxter, project director at the Education & Skills Funding Agency, said: “The infrastructure works, ground preparation, and specifically the modular units have been well planned and all the modules were installed quickly and efficiently. Offsite construction in this instance is helping to manage a tight programme in a constrained location.”

Raymond Millar, construction director at The McAvoy Group, added: “The use of offsite construction has created a watertight building envelope at a much earlier stage in the building project. This approach is safer and cleaner for the other trades working on the site and is not dependent on the weather – an important benefit during the winter months.”

The school, scheduled to open in September 2018, will be finished with red brick, timber-effect cladding, render and glazing.

