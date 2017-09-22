McAvoy system to deliver Romford school

The McAvoy Group has won an £8.2m contract for the design and offsite construction of a primary school for Concordia Academy in Romford.

Offsite construction enables the building to be erected within a tightly constrained brownfield site, with just 1.5 metres between the front elevation and the site boundary. The first of 67 modules will arrive by truck on site in Romford this autumn and the build programme is just 12 months.

Designed by Blue Sky Architects, the new Concordia primary school will occupy the site of a disused nurses’ home on Union Road.

The 2,972 m2 free school will have capacity for 630 pupils. Funded by the Department for Education via the Education & Skills Funding Agency, the school will be operated by REAch2 Academy Trust.

McAvoy has also provided temporary school buildings for the academy, until its new building opens in September 2018.

McAvoy construction director Raymond Millar said: “Offsite construction offers clear benefits for the delivery of new education facilities. On this project, the solution from McAvoy is enabling the development of a very restricted and challenging brownfield site, and with much less disruption to the local community. It offers the opportunity for increased value for money, greater quality control and programme benefits because the construction work can progress offsite in the factory while groundworks are put in place on site. Speed of construction is key when the demand for school places continues to rise.”