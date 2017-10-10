McBains Cooper becomes McBains

A week after its German takeover, construction consultant McBains Cooper is rebranding as simply McBains.

McBains Cooper was created in 1993 by the merger of the long-established McBains and the even older Henry Cooper. The Cooper name is now being dropped.

Michael Thirkettle, chief executive since 2003, said: “We’re proud of our history and wanted to maintain that connection but also reflect our ambition of seeking continual improvement, finding a better way of working and striving for simplicity.

“The company has always been at the forefront of progress. The Cooper and McBains names have helped shape skylines since 1785 and 1925 respectively, and in fact helped established the way the entire profession works today – Henry Cooper effectively introduced the concept of cost management and quantity surveying back in the 18th century.

Seeking to explain the rebrand, he said: “Our bold new identity underpins our confidence and provides a deeper sense of collective pride that, yes, we are special. The new branding really sets us apart and matches our bold ambitions for the future of our business.”

Last week McBains was taken over by RSBG, part of the German RAG-Stiftung investment fund that took over consulting engineer Pell Frischmann in 2015.