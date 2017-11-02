News » Over £20m » McCarthy & Stone gets go-ahead in Salisbury » published 2 Nov 2017
McCarthy & Stone gets go-ahead in Salisbury
A £32.6m luxury retirement development has been approved for construction in Salisbury.
Retirement housing specialist McCarthy & Stone is planning a development of 85 owner-occupied apartments in the town, following the resolution to grant planning consent by Wiltshire Council.
The development will occupy the site of the former Aviva offices in Castle Street, in Salisbury city centre. The former Aviva offices have been vacant since their closure in October 2016 and will be rebuilt to make way for the new development.
The site is currently being prepared for construction, which is due to start in early to mid-2018.
This article was published on 2 Nov 2017 (last updated on 2 Nov 2017).