News » International » McConnell Dowell wins Pago Pago airport contract » published 24 Aug 2017
McConnell Dowell wins Pago Pago airport contract
McConnell Dowell has been awarded a contract at Pago Pago International Airport.
The work for the Department of Port Administration in American Samoa involves resurfacing the runway.
The runway overlay is the latest project to be delivered by McConnell Dowell’s locally-based team, which has operated on the island since 1989. The team of engineers, supervisors, plant operators and lab technicians also carries out work including road resurfacing, rehabilitation and repair, bridges and marine works including dredging, wharves and seawalls. The company has also recently undertaken a programme of building refurbishment works at the US Army Reserve barracks.
