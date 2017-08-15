News » UK » McGee and Brett team up for recycling » published 15 Aug 2017
McGee and Brett team up for recycling
Demolition contractor McGee and materials firm Brett Aggregates have joined forces to develop a demolition recycling centre in West London.
The recycling centre, located in Hithermoor, near Heathrow, has machinery that can segregate, treat and recycle demolition arisings from London construction sites.
Brett Aggregates sales manager Daniel Haw said: “We have a great working relationship with McGee and we see this venture as combining McGee’s reputation as a specialist contractor with our ability to provide quality products. The increased volume through the site allows us to offer consistent, high quality recycled products to our customers throughout London and the home counties.”
McGee director John McGee said: “It is important to us to minimise the amount of material sent to landfill. Close collaboration with Brett allows us to maximise the amount of material that can be recycled and back-load trucks to construction sites which delivers transport efficiencies, saving costs and helping to reduce environmental impact.”
