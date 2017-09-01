McGee set to start Ludgate House demolition

Specialist contractor McGee has been given the go-ahead by developer Native Land to carry out the structural demolition of Ludgate House, next to Blackfriars Bridge in London.

The Ludgate House demolition contract is worth £4.2m to McGee.

Initial demolition works on select areas of the site were completed in October 2016 as part of enabling works. McGee is now back on site as the appointed principal contractor to carry out the deconstruction and demolition works of the existing 10-storey office building that was built in the 1980s.

Following the erection of the site’s tower crane in July, scaffolding around the perimeter of the site is now going up and internal soft strip works and removal of waste materials is almost complete. McGee is set to begin the structural demolition works in September and expects to complete these works in March 2018.

McGee is also advising on a follow-on enabling package of specialist ground works.

Director Nick Taylor said: “This is a high profile site nestled between Blackfriars Station, the Thameslink viaduct and Blackfriars Road red route and it has taken a great deal of planning and coordination with investment partner and development manager Native Land and the project team, NWR, Transport for London, Southwark Council and our supply chain to get things to where we could complete all required planning stages and agree the logistics for the project, and finally commence on site. We have been involved with Native Land in this planning process from an early stage and this is a great example of early engagement between client and contractor.”

Ludgate House and Sampson House together form a 1.4 million square feet redevelopment project by an international consortium comprising Temasek, HPL and Amcorp Properties, with Native Land acting as investment partner and development manager to the consortium. The scheme will create cultural, retail and leisure amenities as well as new office space and housing, linked by extensive public open spaces.