published 29 Aug 2017
McLaren hands Skanska £41m subcontract for Bracken House fit-out
Skanska has signed a contract with McLaren Construction Group for the commercial fit-out of New Bracken House, a commercial office building in the City of London, UK.
Skanska’s £41m contract includes replacement of interior services and facilities across all nine floors. Skanska will deliver the mechanical and electrical engineering, plumbing and heating installations for both the shell and core and category A and category B fit-out, as part of the building’s redevelopment by Obayashi Corporation.
Works started in July 2017 and are expected to conclude mid-2018.
McLaren was awarded the £48m main contract by Obayashi in May 2017.
New Bracken House is at 1 Friday Street in the City of London, next to St Paul’s Cathedral and across the road from 20 Cannon Street, which was also refurbished by McLaren in 2012.
The original Bracken House was built in the 1950s to provide offices for the Financial Times newspaper. Obayashi Corporation took ownership in 1987 and redeveloped it in 1992 to a design by architect Michael Hopkins. Now under Japanese ownership itself, the FT is returning to its old home.
New Bracken House, designed by John Robertson Architects, will provide 270,000 sq ft of Grade-A office accommodation for the return of the newspaper to the building.
This article was published on 29 Aug 2017 (last updated on 29 Aug 2017).