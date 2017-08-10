News » Over £20m » McLaren picked for £73m Lakeside expansion » published 10 Aug 2017
McLaren picked for £73m Lakeside expansion
Shopping centre owner Intu has appointed McLaren Construction to build a 16,000 m2 leisure extension to its Lakeside mall in Essex.
The £73m scheme, expected to open in 2018, will be anchored by a Nickelodeon-themed family entertainment centre and a tenpin bowling venue.
McLaren Construction will begin construction work this month.
Managing director David Murphy said: “McLaren are pleased to be working collaboratively with Intu on this exciting landmark project. The new brands will add an extra dimension to the shopping experience, creating a destination for families, shoppers and diners with attractions and events for day and evening visitors.”
Intu is also building similar leisure extensions to its shopping centres in Watford and Nottingham.
