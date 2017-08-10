McLaren picked for £73m Lakeside expansion

Shopping centre owner Intu has appointed McLaren Construction to build a 16,000 m2 leisure extension to its Lakeside mall in Essex.

The £73m scheme, expected to open in 2018, will be anchored by a Nickelodeon-themed family entertainment centre and a tenpin bowling venue.

McLaren Construction will begin construction work this month.

Managing director David Murphy said: “McLaren are pleased to be working collaboratively with Intu on this exciting landmark project. The new brands will add an extra dimension to the shopping experience, creating a destination for families, shoppers and diners with attractions and events for day and evening visitors.”

Intu is also building similar leisure extensions to its shopping centres in Watford and Nottingham.

Further Images