McLaren targets frameworks with new recruit

published 14 Feb 2018
McLaren Construction has recruited Keith Rayner from BAM to be its new public sector director.
Public sector frameworks are a key target market for McLaren and so it has brought in Keith Rayner to lead its campaign.
Mr Rayner spent 23 years at BAM Construction, latterly as framework director looking after BAM’s interests on the ESFA construction framework, the NHS ProCure 22 framework, the government hubs commercial fit-out framework and the southern construction framework.
Of his new job, he said: “I am excited to be joining McLaren and helping build the foundations for the company to bid for public sector opportunities including national frameworks. I look forward to building a successful team.”
McLaren Construction managing director Dave Smith said: “The key appointment of Keith Rayner underpins our business plan commitment and aspiration to strategically secure public sector works and national frameworks. Keith will lead our frameworks division and bring with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that will further enhance the business moving forward.”
