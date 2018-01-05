McLaren wins £90m Ashford outlets expansion

McLaren Construction starts work this month on a £90m expansion of the McArthurGlen shopping complex in Ashford, Kent.

Scheduled to open in autumn 2019, the extension will provide space for more stores and food outlets alongside the existing Richard Rogers-designed tented structure. Total shopping area will expand from around 17,000m2 to 26,500m2.

McArthurGlen development director Claude Hargreave said: “Once the extension is complete Ashford Designer Outlet will become one of the UK’s flagship fashion, food and homeware destinations, with over 130 stores, restaurants and cafes.”

It is the first expansion of the shopping centre since it opened in 2000. With the expansion comes the introduction of a free shuttle bus linking the outlet, the town centre and the international train station at weekends and during the school holidays. McArthurGlen is also providing funds for improved pedestrian and cycle routes from the station.