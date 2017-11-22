McMullen follows Lakesmere into administration

Two weeks after administrators were called in at its parent company Lakesmere, Northern Ireland’s McMullen Facades has now followed it into administration.

McMullen Facades employs 270 people across its head office in Moira, its factory in Portadown and an office in Winchester. No job losses are expected at this stage.

Peter Allen and Richard Hawes of Deloitte were appointed joint administrators of McMullen Facades on Monday 20th November.

Mr Allen said: “McMullen Facades Limited is a profitable business that unfortunately has been affected by cash flow issues in the wider Lakesmere group. McMullen therefore has continued to trade outside of insolvency while a buyer was sought. The business will continue to trade while we seek to sell it as a going concern and there are ongoing discussions with a number of interested parties."

It is the second time McMullen Facades has been in administration in recent years. Lakesmere rescued it from administration in 2012.

Current McMullen projects include an £18m contract to supply Canary Wharf Contractors with a specialist glazed façade for a new 30-storey residential tower on the Southbank Place scheme in London.

For the same contractor it is also contracted to deliver the façade for a new 42-storey residential development that is part of Canary Wharf’s New District regeneration.

McMullen and Lakesmere also previously worked with Canary Wharf Contractors to deliver the cladding and glazing package at the flagship Canary Wharf Crossrail station.

Another high profile project is the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust’s new £162m specialist hospital in Liverpool, which Laing O’Rourke is building. McMullen Facades has an £11m contract to deliver the façade.