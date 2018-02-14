News » Plant » McNicholas becomes chief exec at AFI » published 14 Feb 2018
McNicholas becomes chief exec at AFI
Powered access hire firm AFI has promoted David McNicholas to group chief executive.
David McNicholas joined AFI in 2006 as finance director, becoming chief operating officer in 2012.
Before AFI, he worked for Deloitte in corporate finance, where he first came into contact with AFI in 2001, helping to raise development capital and the subsequent buyout in 2006.
AFI has seen strong growth in recent years, increasing revenue to nearly £100m, up 20% on 2016. The business now operates a fleet in excess of 7,000 platforms across the UK and Middle East.
Chairman David Shipman said: “I am delighted to promote David McNicholas to CEO of AFI. He has been a key part of the AFI team for more than 11 years and there is no one better suited to this role.”
