M&E specialist steps into facilities management

Mechanical & electrical contractor JS Wright has taken an initial step into facilities management after appointing its first maintenance manager.

JS Wright has recruited Scott Holdsworth from Interserve to head up its new maintenance department, providing scheduled servicing and maintenance for all plant and systems installed by the company.

He is based at JS Wright’s headquarters at Aston in Birmingham but also serves the company’s offices in Bristol and London, part of JS Wright’s health & safety, quality and aftercare team led by associate director Toby Guise.

Scott Holdsworth previously worked for Interserve as a senior facilities manager. For the past six years, he had been responsible for the BBC’s facilities at Evesham, including its broadcast and distribution-critical buildings and training academy. Before that, he worked for Balfour Beatty.

JS Wright managing director Marcus Aniol said: “We are delighted to welcome such an experienced manager to lead our new maintenance department, which has been created in response to the many requests we have received from clients and occupiers of new-build apartments to service and maintain the equipment we have installed and for which our customers have become responsible.

“Initially we will offer planned maintenance and servicing to minimise any defects in plant and systems that we have installed, but this may lead to offering a broader scope of services in the future.”