News » Over £20m » Morrison Utility digs in for contract extension » published 13 Sep 2017
Morrison Utility digs in for contract extension
Morrison Utility Services has secured a two-year extension to its framework agreement with Western Power Distribution.
Beginning in November 2017, the two-year contract extension has an estimated value of £30m a year. It extends the existing contract relationship between Western Power Distribution and Morrison Utility Services to five years.
Under the terms of the agreement, Morrison Utility Services will continue to have responsibility for excavation, cable laying and reinstatement works on behalf of Western Power Distribution across its East Midlands region.
Morrison Utility Services director Mike Harrison said: “Our mission now is to build on our strong working relationship with Western Power Distribution and to continue to deliver the highest safety and service delivery standards, driving a positive customer experience across its East Midlands operational region.”
