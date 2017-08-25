News » International » Mecalac UK names Russian distributor » published 25 Aug 2017
Mecalac UK names Russian distributor
Moscow-based Ferronordic Machines has joined the international distributor network of Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, which was formerly Terex GB.
Ferronordic Machines, which has more than 70 dealerships and nearly 800 employees, is one of Russia’s leading construction equipment dealers. From Q4 2017, the company will retail Mecalac’s latest portfolio of backhoe loaders, as well as delivering parts and servicing support.
Gregg Horne, managing director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, said: “With the global construction market set to further expand over the coming months, strengthening our reach in tactical geographies is a key corporate priority. With a strong national client base and acclaimed reputation, we are looking forward to working in close partnership with Ferronordic Machines to mutually drive this growth.”
Lars Corneliusson, CEO and President of Ferronordic, added: “Mecalac backhoe loaders are renowned for quality, performance and cost efficiency – the perfect fit for our national client base. Joining the Mecalac distributor network will enable us to offer a more diverse range of equipment than ever before.”
