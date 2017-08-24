Melbourne plans scheme to shift port road traffic to rail

Expressions of interest are to be sought this year for a series of rail freight initiatives to improve connections to the Port of Melbourne in Australia.

The AU$58m (£36m) project, which is funded by the Australian and Victorian governments, is designed to take trucks off local roads and connect the port to major freight hubs using the existing rail network.

Victorian minister for roads, road safety and ports Luke Donnellan said the initiative will take trucks off local roads in Melbourne’s inner west. “The Port of Melbourne will remain our primary freight hub for a generation. With container numbers expected to double over the next two decades we need to act now to share the load between road and rail.”

“Alongside the West Gate Tunnel, 24-hour truck bans in the inner west and the Port’s rail access plans, this project will help shift containers from residential streets onto dedicated routes to the port.”

The Australian government has committed AU$38 million and the Victorian government has committed $20 million to the initiative. Funding will be available to upgrade rail connections and improve terminal access.