News » Plant » Mervyn Lambert gets first yellow and grey Mecalac dumper » published 26 Sep 2017
Mervyn Lambert gets first yellow and grey Mecalac dumper
Mecalac-branded site dumpers have begun to roll off the Coventry production line following a rebrand from Terex, the former US owner, to Mecalac, the new French owner.
The first dumper in Mecalac’s yellow and grey livery, a one-tonne TA1EH model, was sold by dealer Contractors Equipment Sales (CES) to Mervyn Lambert Plant.
CES director Andy Smith said: “The new livery on the site dumper range looks fantastic. It is a modern and fresh design that heralds a new exciting chapter for this great company.”
Paul Macpherson, sales & marketing director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, added: “Mecalac is well-known and respected for its innovative and reliable products. As a company, we take great pride in the brand, so are delighted that the livery on the site dumper range has been so well received. Every detail of our product range is carefully considered, so it is essential that the livery reflects the great design and pride that goes into each piece of Mecalac equipment.”
This article was published on 26 Sep 2017 (last updated on 26 Sep 2017).