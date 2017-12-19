Modular champion prefers traditional techniques for open market homes

Legal & General has acquired a 78-acre site in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire for a large housing development that will mostly be built using traditional techniques.

Shrivenham is the third major site being developed by Legal & General’s housebuilding arm, Legal & General Homes. With outline planning for 515 new homes, it brings the company’s housing pipeline to more than 3,000 new homes.

Construction for the first phase is due to start at the end of 2018.

Legal & General has invested heavily in developing a factory in Elmet near Leeds for production of prefabricated housing modules. Homes made from cross laminated timber arrive on site with kitchens, bathrooms, doors, ironmongery, painting and carpets all already fitted in the factory.

However, in Shrivenham the prefab pioneer will only use these modules for the 180 affordable homes it is building. The regular open market housing will be traditionally built. L&G said the reason for using traditional techniques for nearly two-thirds of the homes was "to accelerate delivery on the ground".

Legal & General Homes already has two large consented schemes in neighbouring Berkshire, where its head office is based. It is now on site building 1,000 new homes on its 250 acre site in Crowthorne and will also begin on site on 1,500 new homes at its 272 acre site in Finchampstead (near Arborfield) at the end of 2018.

Legal & General Homes is planning to build more than 80,000 new homes over the next five to 10 years.