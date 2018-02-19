More Carillion subsidiaries liquidated

Schal International Management and Carillion Professional Services are among 10 more Carillion subsidiaries put into liquidation.

Since the initial appointment of the Official Receiver as liquidator of Carillion’s top line companies on 15th January, a raft of subsidiaries have followed on, step by step, over the weeks that followed.

On Friday 16th February another 10 subsidiaries were placed in the hands of the Official Receiver and its special managers from PwC, including Carillion Property Services, Carillion Professional Services, Dudley Bower Group and Schal International. The full list is on PwC's website.

As of last week, 6,668 Carillion jobs have been saved and 989 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation.