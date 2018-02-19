News » UK » More Carillion subsidiaries liquidated » published 19 Feb 2018
More Carillion subsidiaries liquidated
Schal International Management and Carillion Professional Services are among 10 more Carillion subsidiaries put into liquidation.
Since the initial appointment of the Official Receiver as liquidator of Carillion’s top line companies on 15th January, a raft of subsidiaries have followed on, step by step, over the weeks that followed.
On Friday 16th February another 10 subsidiaries were placed in the hands of the Official Receiver and its special managers from PwC, including Carillion Property Services, Carillion Professional Services, Dudley Bower Group and Schal International. The full list is on PwC's website.
As of last week, 6,668 Carillion jobs have been saved and 989 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 19 Feb 2018 (last updated on 19 Feb 2018).