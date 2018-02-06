Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Wed February 07 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » More jobs go at Carillion » published 6 Feb 2018

More jobs go at Carillion

More than 800 Carillion employees have now been let go after a second wave of redundancies by the Official Receiver.

Carillion filed for liquidation on 15th January and while much of the workforce has been transferred to new employers as the services they deliver continue, many others continue to face an uncertain future.

A first round of redundancies on Friday 2nd February saw 377 employees let go; yesterday (Monday 5th February) a further 452 were made redundant.

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said: “As part of the ongoing liquidation of the Carillion group, we have reviewed additional public and private sector contracts, as well as core divisions of the business.

“We can confirm that we have safeguarded a further 100 jobs and these roles are linked to public sector contracts. Most staff will be transferring on existing or similar terms, something I will continue to facilitate wherever possible as we work to find new providers for Carillion’s remaining contracts.

“Unfortunately, 452 posts are being made redundant. They cover a variety of roles connected with private and public contracts across different parts of the country, as well as back-office functions.”

 

 

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 6 Feb 2018 (last updated on 6 Feb 2018).

More News Channels