Thu February 15 2018

News » Plant » More Kubotas for Charles Wilson » published 15 Feb 2018

More Kubotas for Charles Wilson

Plant hire firm Charles Wilson has taken delivery of 89 new Kubota mini excavators.

The KX027-4 is among the Kubota models purchased by Charles Wilson Above: The KX027-4 is among the Kubota models purchased by Charles Wilson

The new machines range in size from three-tonne minis to 800kg micros and significantly increase the number of Kubota’s in firm’s hire fleet.

The latest additions are a mix of KX61-4, KX027-4, KX016-4, KX019-4 and K008-3 models.

Asset manager Gary Gay said: “To us, Kubota means quick turnarounds and no downtime. This means that projects can be planned with one less variable to worry about, making everyone’s role simpler. As long as we can offer this assurance to our customer base, we’re always going to be able to succeed in the competitive sector.

“We’ve never had any warranty issues with Kubota, plus the compromise between productivity and fuels costs is constantly improving. This level of productivity, paired with the durability of Kubota excavators equals sustainability and that’s exactly what our relationship is built upon.

“With at least five engineers at each of our 17 depots, all we get is positive feedback. The machines are as serviceable as they are reliable, making it easy for our engineers as well as the operators.”

 

 

This article was published on 15 Feb 2018

