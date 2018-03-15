News » Plant » More Liebherrs for Marsh Plant » published 15 Mar 2018
More Liebherrs for Marsh Plant
Hampshire’s Marsh Plant Hire has purchased five new mobile cranes for its fleet from Liebherr.
Marsh Plant’s new Liebherrs are three LTM 1040-2.1 (40-tonne) all terrains and two LTM 1060-3.1, which are 60-tonne class.
All models have been specified with Liebherr’s Variobase system, which allows for asymmetric set-up of outriggers.
Marsh Plant managing director Andy Honeywell said: “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Liebherr and continue to be impressed by the product specification and aftersales support they provided. We are considering further Liebherr orders for the second half of 2018.”
