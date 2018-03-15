More Liebherrs for Marsh Plant

Hampshire’s Marsh Plant Hire has purchased five new mobile cranes for its fleet from Liebherr.

Marsh Plant’s new Liebherrs are three LTM 1040-2.1 (40-tonne) all terrains and two LTM 1060-3.1, which are 60-tonne class.

All models have been specified with Liebherr’s Variobase system, which allows for asymmetric set-up of outriggers.

Marsh Plant managing director Andy Honeywell said: “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Liebherr and continue to be impressed by the product specification and aftersales support they provided. We are considering further Liebherr orders for the second half of 2018.”