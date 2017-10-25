News » UK » More long grass found for Heathrow decision » published 25 Oct 2017
More long grass found for Heathrow decision
The Department for Transport is going back out to consultation again on the issue of building a third runway at Heathrow Airport.
This time the consultation is on the revised draft Airports National Policy Statement.
Transport secretary Chris Grayling said that this would enable the government to publish its ‘final’ proposals for the £18bn expansion at Heathrow in the first half of 2018 for a vote in Parliament.
The new consultation runs until 19th December 2017. Comments are invited on long term aviation forecasts and the government’s new national air quality plan.
“The case for expanding Heathrow is as strong as ever and we want to hear your views on it”, Chris Grayling said.
He added that planning consent would only be granted if the new runway can be delivered in accordance with the government’s air quality and climate change obligations.
However, once the UK has left the European Union, the government will presumably be free to lower the bar on pollution should it deem it expedient.
You can have your say on the revised draft Airports National Policy Statement here.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 25 Oct 2017 (last updated on 25 Oct 2017).