More long grass found for Heathrow decision

The Department for Transport is going back out to consultation again on the issue of building a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

This time the consultation is on the revised draft Airports National Policy Statement.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said that this would enable the government to publish its ‘final’ proposals for the £18bn expansion at Heathrow in the first half of 2018 for a vote in Parliament.

The new consultation runs until 19th December 2017. Comments are invited on long term aviation forecasts and the government’s new national air quality plan.

“The case for expanding Heathrow is as strong as ever and we want to hear your views on it”, Chris Grayling said.

He added that planning consent would only be granted if the new runway can be delivered in accordance with the government’s air quality and climate change obligations.

However, once the UK has left the European Union, the government will presumably be free to lower the bar on pollution should it deem it expedient.

You can have your say on the revised draft Airports National Policy Statement here.