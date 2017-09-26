More rails to be replaced on Sheffield Supertram

South Yorkshire Supertram is advertising for a contractor to replace 10km of rail tracks.

Stagecoach Supertram has been serving Sheffield since 1994 but is already wearing out.

The wear of the embedded rails had reached a critical condition on certain lengths of the network where it required replacement to prevent the flange of the tram wheels running on the bottom of the rail groove. Accordingly between 2013 and 2015, approximately 15km of embedded rail was replaced.

It is proposed to complete the remaining 10km of replacement over the summers of 2018 and 2019. The estimated cost of the works is £12.5m, according to the published contract notice.

The replacement works are programmed to run between March 2018 and August 2019.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) owns the infrastructure and South Yorkshire Supertram Ltd (SYSL),a subsidiary of Stagecoach, operates the tram service.

The procurement documents are available at: www.sypte.co.uk/contracts