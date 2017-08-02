More winners named in highways challenge

Nineteen local authority highway projects have been chosen by the Department for Transport to share in a £75m funding pot.

Local authorities were invited to compete for the money. Winning projects include junction improvements, repairs and resurfacing, flood resilience measures, bridge and viaduct refurbishment, and improved drainage.

This is the second tranche of funding (called 2A) released by the highways maintenance challenge fund. A first tranche was distributed in 2015.

Among the projects to receive funding in the new round is a £4.6m refurbishment of the A589 Greyhound Bridge in Lancashire to remove an HGV weight restriction.

Road users in Devon will benefit from a carriageway and drainage renewal scheme on the dual-carriageway stretch of the A361.

The full list of winners under tranche 2A is:

Authority Project Scheme description Asset type DfT funding (£m) Total cost (£m) Gateshead Heworth Roundabout Strengthening, re-waterproofing and traffic signal renewal of A184 / A185 elevated junction. Structure 5 5.5 Northamptonshire A605 Thrapston to County boundary maintenance Major asset renewal/upgrade along 17km of the A605 from Thrapston to County Boundary Maintenance 5 6.2 Staffordshire Burton upon Trent river crossings maintenance Replacing severely distorted bearings on St. Peter?s Bridge. Structure 5 6.1 West Berkshire Maintaining connectivity using lifecycle planning Surface treatment of 11 sections of road, and refurbishment of 7 highway structures. Maintenance 3 5.8 Bristol and Bath&NES A4 and A4174 Strategic routes major maintenance Maintenance and enhancement works along the A4 from Keynsham Bypass, Bath Road, A4174. Maintenance 5 6.4 Lancashire A589 Greyhound Bridge refurbishment Refurbishment of Greyhound Bridge to avoid implementing weight restrictions. Structure 3.7 4.6 Stockport A6 Viaduct waterproofing and repair A new waterpoof slab on the A6 Wellington Road Viaduct. Structure 2.8 3.5 Southend Southend highway flood reduction and resilience Renew and upgrade gullies and drainage networks in three hotspots. Drainage 0.6 0.7 South Glos & Bristol South Glos and Bristol flood resilience Maintenance and flood resilience measures at 10 locations. Drainage 3.4 3.7 Herefordshire Powering the Midlands Engine through the Enterprise zone Maintenance of routes to Herefordshire's Enterprise Zone. Maintenance 5 8 Poole Meeting the challenge in Poole highway maintenance A route management scheme connecting residential, commercial and regeneration sites. Maintenance 2.9 3.5 Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Drought damaged roads Repair of 65.6km of drought damaged fen roads. Maintenance 3.5 6.8 Southampton Millbrook Roundabout major maintenance Replacement of the roundabout's concrete slab sub-base Maintenance 5 8.3 Milton Keynes A509 A422 Willen Road to Olney upgrade Upgrade of the carriageway, drainage improvements and updating vehicle restraint systems. Maintenance 3.9 4.9 Calderdale Highway drainage resilience Replace or repair drainage gullies in flooding hotspots on West Yorkshire's Key Route Network. Drainage 2 2.6 Northumberland Northumberland rural road network maintenance Repair and strengthen key roads underpinning the rural and regional economy. Maintenance 5 6.5 Cornwall Doing highways differently Targeted repair works on 53 sites on the local road network. Maintenance 5 5.5 Devon A361 linking network resilience and economic growth Renewal of A361 North Devon Link, linking the M5, Tiverton and northern Devon. Maintenance 4.3 5 Nottinghamshire A38 and A617 Mansfield Regeneration Route A whole route treatment on the A38 / A617 Mansfield & Ashfield Regeneration Route. Maintenance 5 6

