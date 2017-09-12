Morgan donates $1m to hurricane relief

Redrow majority owner Steve Morgan has donated a million US dollars to the Barbuda Relief Fund to help clear up the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

The deadly hurricane has claimed many lives and left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean and Florida.

Barbuda was particularly badly hit. Prime minister Gaston Browne said that 90% of all buildings had been destroyed and more than 60% of the population were now homeless.

Steve Morgan has had a home on the neighbouring island of Antigua for many years. "My heart goes out to everyone affected by Hurricane Irma," he said. "I've been visiting the island for many years and my family and I consider Antigua as a second home.

"We have all seen the truly horrendous pictures and footage of the damage caused by the hurricane and cannot begin to imagine what it is like for those involved. So many people have been affected and now face such a long and hard struggle to return to some kind of normality.

"The devastation on the ground cannot be overstated – we simply cannot stand by and watch the people of Barbuda suffer and I just felt like I had to do something to try to help.

"I would also repeat the calls already made for the international community, and others with the available means, to come together and do whatever they can to help all those affected who are in such desperate need following the devastating hurricane."

Steve Morgan has made the donation of US$1m via his charity, the Steve Morgan Foundation, which he formed in 2001.