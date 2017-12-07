Morgan Sindall JV to build £20m train shed

A joint venture between Morgan Sindall and Austria’s BeMo Tunnelling has been awarded a £20m contract to design and build a new workshop for London Underground’s train modification unit (TMU) at its Acton Works depot.

The Acton TMU project consists of a new 160-metre long train maintenance building, incorporating four pitted rail tracks and an accommodation block providing welfare and office facilities for 100 staff. The project also includes the installation of new tracks and turn outs that will connect into London Underground’s existing network. Construction is expected to take 18 month to complete.

Morgan Sindall BeMo joint venture was awarded the contract through London Underground’s civils and tunnelling works framework, to which the JV was appointed in December 2016. The eight-year framework is anticipated to be worth £350m.

The joint venture team is working with one of Morgan Sindall’s sister companies, design and engineering company BakerHicks, on the design of the project.

Once complete, the depot will provide London Underground with the facilities required to repair and upgrade trains. The Central line fleet will be the first to be upgraded between 2019 and 2022, as part of the Central Line Improvement Programme (CLIP).

Andrew Jellis, managing director of rail at Morgan Sindall, said; ‘We are delighted to be under way on our first project on this framework. We are looking forward to starting on site and setting the standard for our other works as this framework gathers pace.’