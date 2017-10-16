Morgan Sindall picked for marine labs

Morgan Sindall has been contracted to redevelop the government's marine research centre in Lowestoft.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has secured planning permission for a £16m overhaul and expansion of its Centre for Environment, Fisheries & Aquaculture Science (Cefas).

Refurbishment work to the existing laboratory facilities is planned to start in November 2017 and work on a new office building is planned to start in January 2018, once final partnership funding is in place. Morgan Sindall has been appointed main contractor to lead the project works, which are planned to complete by March 2019.

Fisheries minister George Eustice said: “Cefas has always been at the forefront of marine research and innovation, and I’m pleased this new centre is one step closer to reality. Once complete it will help bolster our research and understanding of sea life – solidifying our position as a world leader in marine science and a champion of sustainable fishing.”

“This project represents a vital step in realising our vision for Cefas, to deliver world class science for the marine and freshwater environment,” said Cefas chief executive Tom Karsten.