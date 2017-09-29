Morgan Sindall starts £28m Solent sports centre

Morgan Sindall has officially broken ground on the construction of a new £28m sports building for Southampton Solent University.

The new sports facilities are part of a £100m estates development plan that is transforming Solent University’s East Park Terrace (EPT) campus.

The sports building will have two halls, three fitness studios, a health and wellbeing gym, a strength and conditioning gym and high quality teaching facilities. Parking will be available underneath the building.

Andy Duff, managing director of Morgan Sindall in the south, said: “Several managers within our construction staff are Solent University graduates, so there is particular pride in our involvement with the sports building project. This is a striking development that will create a fantastic entrance to the East Park Terrace campus and we’re looking forward to working closely with the entire project team to deliver a great building for the university.”

Completion is scheduled for summer 2019.

The design team included Morgan Sindall, Architecture PLB and Arup as engineer, with support from planning consultant JLL.