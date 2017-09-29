Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Up To £20m » Morgan Sindall starts £28m Solent sports centre » published 29 Sep 2017

Morgan Sindall starts £28m Solent sports centre

Morgan Sindall has officially broken ground on the construction of a new £28m sports building for Southampton Solent University.

Representative from Solent University and Morgan Sindall pose for groundbreaking Above: Representative from Solent University and Morgan Sindall pose for groundbreaking

The new sports facilities are part of a £100m estates development plan that is transforming Solent University’s East Park Terrace (EPT) campus.

The sports building will have two halls, three fitness studios, a health and wellbeing gym, a strength and conditioning gym and high quality teaching facilities. Parking will be available underneath the building.

Andy Duff, managing director of Morgan Sindall in the south, said: “Several managers within our construction staff are Solent University graduates, so there is particular pride in our involvement with the sports building project. This is a striking development that will create a fantastic entrance to the East Park Terrace campus and we’re looking forward to working closely with the entire project team to deliver a great building for the university.”

Completion is scheduled for summer 2019.

The design team included Morgan Sindall, Architecture PLB and Arup as engineer, with support from planning consultant JLL.

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 29 Sep 2017 (last updated on 29 Sep 2017).

