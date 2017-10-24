Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Up To £20m » Morgan Sindall starts Barnet free school » published 24 Oct 2017

Morgan Sindall starts Barnet free school

Morgan Sindall has been appointed to build a new primary school in Southgate in the London Borough of Barnet.

CGI of Ashmole Primary School Above: CGI of Ashmole Primary School

The £7.5m project will provide a new permanent home for Ashmole Primary School on the site of the existing secondary school, Ashmole Academy. It will have 2,072 m2 of learning space for 420 pupils aged four to 11.

Ashmole Primary School is part of the latest phase of the government-backed scheme to create 49 new free schools across the country. Work has already begun on site and is expected to be complete in summer 2018.

Morgan Sindall is also delivering external landscaping work and drainage upgrades to the surrounding sports pitches. It won the contract under the Southern Construction Framework.

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 24 Oct 2017 (last updated on 24 Oct 2017).

