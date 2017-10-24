News » Up To £20m » Morgan Sindall starts Barnet free school » published 24 Oct 2017
Morgan Sindall starts Barnet free school
Morgan Sindall has been appointed to build a new primary school in Southgate in the London Borough of Barnet.
The £7.5m project will provide a new permanent home for Ashmole Primary School on the site of the existing secondary school, Ashmole Academy. It will have 2,072 m2 of learning space for 420 pupils aged four to 11.
Ashmole Primary School is part of the latest phase of the government-backed scheme to create 49 new free schools across the country. Work has already begun on site and is expected to be complete in summer 2018.
Morgan Sindall is also delivering external landscaping work and drainage upgrades to the surrounding sports pitches. It won the contract under the Southern Construction Framework.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 24 Oct 2017 (last updated on 24 Oct 2017).