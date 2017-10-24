Morgan Sindall starts Barnet free school

Morgan Sindall has been appointed to build a new primary school in Southgate in the London Borough of Barnet.

The £7.5m project will provide a new permanent home for Ashmole Primary School on the site of the existing secondary school, Ashmole Academy. It will have 2,072 m2 of learning space for 420 pupils aged four to 11.

Ashmole Primary School is part of the latest phase of the government-backed scheme to create 49 new free schools across the country. Work has already begun on site and is expected to be complete in summer 2018.

Morgan Sindall is also delivering external landscaping work and drainage upgrades to the surrounding sports pitches. It won the contract under the Southern Construction Framework.