Morgan Sindall starts junior school expansion

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure has broken ground at a £6.1m project to build a second site for Lower Wilbury Farm School in Bedfordshire.

The single-storey lower school, which will accommodate 300 pupils, is being built for developers Lochailort Fairfield and Central Bedfordshire Council. The building will include 10 classrooms, offices, a kitchen and a library. It will also have nursery provision for an additional 30 pre-schoolers. It will take the total school size to 600 pupils, from two-form entry to four-form entry.

Morgan Sindall will also deliver a 180m2 main hall with flexibility to be used by the local community outside of school hours and a games area outdoors.

Morgan Sindall area director Neil Franklin said: “School surroundings should reflect the adaptable and exciting nature of education and the unique outdoor learning facilities at Lower Wilbury Farm School will certainly adhere to that concept.”

Councillor Steven Dixon, executive member for education and skills at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “I appreciate that things have taken a bit longer than anticipated to get started but we wanted to make sure that the Fairfield Park Lower School community and other Fairfield residents were happy with the plans before any building work began.