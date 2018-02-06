Morgan Sindall wins £46m MMU arts faculty building

Manchester Metropolitan University has appointed Morgan Sindall to build its new £46m Arts & Humanities building.

The project involves the construction of a 12,400 m2 development on the corner of Oxford Road and Cavendish Street in Manchester. It is the first project in a wider reshaping of the city-centre campus over the next five years.

The development, expected to complete in early 2020, will be on the site of the former Mabel Tylecote Building, facing Oxford Road and All Saints Park at the centre of the university’s main campus.

The building will house the Faculty of Arts & Humanities, including a new Poetry Library and the Manchester Writing School, led by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy. It will also have a 180-seat auditorium for Manchester Theatre School productions and TV and radio training studios.